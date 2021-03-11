Make healthy eating choices with these delicious dry fruits

Rich in antioxidants

This fresh dry fruit mix pack comes with a wide range of dried fruit mix. It contains almonds, cashews, raisins, fig, walnut, apricot, and pasta. This pack perfect to eat every day with breakfast. With such a wide range of dried fruits, you can be sure you get the daily quota of nutrients. They are high in proteins which are essential building blocks of your body. Rich in antioxidants they also slow down the ageing of your skin and tissues. Improved digestion is just another benefit you get from eating these dry fruits. Get this pack today to kickstart your healthy lifestyle.

Procured directly from growers and processed and packed in the hygienic processing plant, this dry fruit pack retain their natural freshness, aroma, and all the original nutrients. With natural sugars, fibre, zero cholesterol, and fats this dry fruit is a powerhouse of energy and vitality. With a variety of delectable flavours, these dry fruits and nuts are a delicious source of all essential nutrients. The pack contains the right and regular mix of almonds, cashews, pistachios, dates, raisins and other dry fruits and nuts that are all you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

This pack of dry fruits and nuts keeps your heart healthy. It also promotes brain health during pregnancy, improves eye health and increases metabolism. High in dietary fibre, this pack helps to ease constipation and builds a regular digestive system. It keeps you satiated for longer which helps in weight management. This energy-boosting mix can be eaten at any time of the day or night when you feel hungry or low on energy. Rich in vitamin E, this dry fruit pack is good for the skin, hair, and a healthy immune system. Bring home this pack to start your day with a healthy crunch.

High in protein and dietary fibre eating dry fruits is an ideal way to start your day. These dry fruits contain no gluten so they are definitely not a trigger for gluten allergies. With zero trans fat and cholesterol, they are also suitable for people with heart diseases. Low in fat, calories, and sodium they make for an ideal snack for weight watchers. Rich source of minerals, folic acid, calcium, and iron, they provide all the essential nutrients for physical trainers. They are even suitable for pregnant women as they improve digestion, immunity and stop urinary tract infections. If you are looking for a snack that has absolutely no disadvantages, this dry fruit is perfect for you.