Durable and convenient

This jar of olive oil has a volume of 2 L. It is made from hand picked olives that deliver the best taste and experience for you and your loved ones. Ideal for all types of cooking, it adds an exquisite flavour to everything from Pasta and Sprout salads to Eggplant and fried Ladyfingers. A feature we love is that it comes in a convenient tin packaging that helps block out light to keep the oil fresher for longer. No need to transfer it into another container! This is an excellent choice if you're looking to switch to a healthier lifestyle.

Enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean.

Manufactured with a blend of high-quality olives, this premium olive oil comes in a 5L packaging and has a deep, nutty flavour. Ideal as a quick salad dressing with salt and pepper or drizzled over grilled fish, this extra-virgin oil is light and versatile. It ships in a tin container that helps retain the product's freshness and protects it from sunlight. It also makes it super easy to store. So if you're looking for olive oil with that Mediterranean flavour, this is a great option.

Perfect for everyday cooking

This 5L bottle of olive oil is excellent for roasting, frying, sauteing or dipping. Its neutral taste helps to make cooking better by bringing out the natural flavours of your dish. You won't have to worry about excess notes of bitterness or the oil overpowering your favourite pasta, salad or grilled fish. The sturdy bottle with an attached handle makes it easy to decant when you need some and store the rest away from light. Get this zero cholesterol oil if you want to reap the benefits of healthier cooking.