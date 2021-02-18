Make everyday cooking easy with these top electric pressure cookers

Make smart cooking easy

This electric cooker has a stainless steel inner pot and multiple functions that allow you to pressure cook, slow cook, saute, steam, make a cake, yogurt, porridge, soup, beans and more efficiently. With excellent after-sales service, warranty and support, you'll always have help at hand if you need it. This cooker even boasts tons of accessories like silicone mitts, SS 304 steamer basket, 4 cm raised steam rack/trivet, ladle, rice paddle, measuring cup, India Customized Recipe Book and User Manual. Besides if you're new to all this the 14 easy touch cooking programs and a handy app make it easy to hit the ground running even if you're a beginner.

Try your hand at single touch cooking

This electric pressure cooker offers a convenient One-touch control panel with 14-in-1 cooking preset functions. This not only makes it easy to use but also lets you customize functions and keep track of the last preset to help you save time. Each of the 14-cooking programs is built to allow you to create everything from Palak Paneer to pulaos and biryanis. The sizeable 6-litre capacity even makes it possible to make dessert for the whole family. Specially designed to cater to all kinds of cooking, grab this one if your cooking for a medium to large family.

Designed to make cooking easy

With a sleek design and robust build, this cooker is packed with useful features on the inside too. Based on all the things we love about traditional pressure cooking only more advanced, this cooker has seven safety guards. It delivers mess-free and efficient fast cooking and plenty of preset menus to enjoy all your favorite dishes with minimal effort. Now you can work on a whole range of cooking styles and make sure your nutritional content stays intact easily. An excellent buy for anyone who wants to spend less time in the kitchen but still has a wholesome food experience, this cooker can make it possible.

Bring home health, taste, and convenience

A combination of 7 kitchen appliances in 1, this electric cooker gives you all the functionality of a pressure cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, sauté pan, rice cooker, food warmer and slow cooker in one easy-to-use and stylish appliance. Now you can cook your favorite Indian dishes like idli, sambar, pulao or butter chicken stress-free. With this handy cooker, you never need to worry about over-cooking food or losing vital vitamins and minerals, again. Its convenient 6-litre capacity makes it easy to cook for two or a whole group at a moment's notice and makes a great wedding gift idea too.