Wholesome family breakfast

Rava idlis are a traditional south Indian breakfast, but thanks to this ready mix pack, we all can enjoy them in the comfort of our homes. This pack makes delicious idlis with minimum ingredients. All you need is yogurt and to follow the pack instructions. The idlis are fluffy and soft, making anyone look like a master chef. Our team found this an economical breakfast option as it requires only a few items and feeds many. It also keeps you satiated longer as Rava is filling. Weight watchers could benefit by adding this wholesome fat-free product to the cart today.

As good as homemade Rava idlis

This pack comes with curry leaf, mustard, cashews, and split black gram already included in the mix. Add curd and salt to get delicious healthy Rava idlis for breakfast or a snack. These Rava idlis are fresh and taste just like homemade from scratch. We like the softness and lightness in the texture, making you want more. The ingredients used get handpicked and sun-dried to ensure quality is guaranteed. This premix is time-saving, making it ideal for busy workdays. Consider this product if you want delicious homemade idlis.

Soft fluffy idlis in no time

Premixes have simplified cooking, especially if you are busy and on the go. This pack can be made with or without curds and is equally tasty. It has no added preservatives or artificial flavors. Rava idlis have fewer carbohydrates, making them healthier. We found these idlis have a soft texture and are very filling. The idlis are made in three easy steps and only require water and oil. Curd is optional. The product comes in a well-sealed pouch to avoid moisture spoilage. Buy this mix if you want soft fluffy Rava idlis with the least amount of effort.

Satisfaction in every bite

Make tasty semolina idlis in a few easy steps. These idlis are spongy and light. The mix already has cashew nuts, coriander extract, curry leaves, and green chilly added, saving you time and effort. Our team found this pack to be nutritious on account of its ingredients. It is also healthy as it is GMO and preservative-free. These idlis are enticing if you add a few drops of ghee to the ready idlis. Eat these idlis hot, and you will not be disappointed. For those of you who are health-conscious, check out this idli pack.