A healthy start to the morning

This juicer uses the cold-press method to extract juices from fruits and vegetables. Cold press juicers can extract juice that contains more vitamins, minerals and enzymes due to their low processing speed. They are also known to have a quieter operation volume when compared to conventional juicers. The juicer's 76mm wide feeding tube is large enough to accept whole fruits, reducing preparation time. Its patented JMCS technology can extract at least 10% more juice from produce than any other juicer, giving you more for less. Buy this juicer to enjoy the health benefits of its extraction process.

For great tasting juice

This juicer has an 800 Watt motor that powers through tough produce with ease. The juicer comes with an 800ml juice pitcher to store your juice in case you wish to prepare your juice ahead of time. For example, you can prepare the juice in the evenings for morning breakfast, it should stay fresh for 24 hours if well refrigerated. It has a 2-speed controller for soft and firmer fruits and vegetables, so you get the most out of your produce. Buy this juicer for its powerful motor that can juice almost any fruit or vegetable.

Juice never tasted so good

This juicer works like a dream and is very easy to use. The juicer is designed with two outlets, one for your juice and the other for the leftover pulp, to make cleaning it a breeze. A handy button helps clear out any pulp that may clog the juicer during the juicing process. This leads to a smoother operation and saves you the hassle of taking it apart. The juicer is made from plastic that is BPA free, keeping in mind the health and safety of your family. Buy this juicer to kick-start your plan for a healthier lifestyle.

All-natural, all good

If space is a concern, then this juicer is for you. It is designed to be compact but still powerful enough to juice firm produce like beetroot and apples. The juicer uses a low speed of 43 RPM when juicing to extract the most out of your ingredients. A lower juicing speed helps retain most of the flavour and nutrition values of the fruit to give you a juice that is healthier and better-tasting. You can even use it to make yourself an immunity-boosting glass of nut milk from almonds, coconut and more. Buy this juicer for its small but powerful build.