Make delicious desserts with these milk powder

Easy to use Milk powder

Made with patented milk powdering technology, this is one of the most popular brands of milk powder in the country. The milk powder is made from fresh milk. The milk undergoes 23 quality checks before getting converted into the final product. Using this milk powder is extremely too. All you need to do is mix one portion of milk powder with three portions of lukewarm water. Stir well and just add to your milk or coffee. If you are looking for milk powder for everyday use, try this milk powder today!

99% fat-free skimmed milk powder

This milk powder is 99% fat-free, making it one of the best-skimmed milk powders on the market. Untouched by human hand, this milk powder is manufactured in a completely automated state-of-the-art factory. The superior machinery and tedious manufacturing process make sure that every granule of dairy is of superior quality. The even particle size helps in better solubility of the product. This is a product manufactured strictly under the guidelines of ISI certification. Check this milk powder out if safety and purity is your major requirement of the milk powder.

Has nutritional worth

This dairy whitener is high in nutritional worth. It is processed from moderately skimmed milk and sugar in a secure and sanitized environment. The package filling takes place under an atmosphere of nitrogen. It contains outstanding natural miscibility and contains an excellent granular texture. It is the creamiest dairy whitener for tea and coffee along with superb taste and creamy aroma. It is the most excellent alternative to strong milk. Not only can it be used for tea, coffee but also for desserts and ice creams. Get this milk powder as a supplement to pure milk.

Mixes well with water

If you want a milk powder with lesser fat, this milk powder is just right for you. The powder mixes well with the water and does not form lumps thus giving you a consistent taste and flavor. This milk powder does not contain cholesterol so you can be sure that it is not unhealthy for your heart. Neither does it contain any harmful chemical preservatives. You can store this milk product for up to 12 months from the manufacturing date. Try this milk if you want to make a healthier life choice.