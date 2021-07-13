Great for big families and beginners

This chopper’s three stainless steel blades get chopping done in seconds. But what really sets it apart is the bigger size, which gets even more done in less time. Another plus is how beginner-friendly it is. It has got safety locks which will prevent injuries that can happen from slipping and sliding. The grip on the cord is also quite sturdy. The color is quite eye-catching too. It’ll look great sitting on your kitchen counter. If you’re looking to get your money’s worth and an all-around great option without the fuss, this is the one to go for.

Powerful enough for daily use

If you’re looking for a powerful chopper that’s user-friendly and works for your everyday needs, this is the one for you. Unlike with other choppers, no manual effort is needed. You can chop with a simple push of a button, which makes it easy to use for all ages. For a finer chop, you just need to push a few more times. It can also be tucked away easily since the top lid can get locked. The silicone rim also makes it super handy, preventing any sliding. There’s also an extra whisking attachment included, which makes it a must-buy.

Must-have for small kitchens or hostels

This one is perfect for smaller kitchens or hostel rooms. Don’t be fooled by the size though, because its three-blade system still gives you effective and quick chopping. It’s also perfect for travel and super easy to clean because the bowl and blades come apart in a jiffy. That makes it great for any picnics or road trips, especially if you’re with young kids and need to clean up in a flash. It’s also dishwasher safe, and that’s always a plus. The pull handle is also quite sturdy.

Looks and performs great

This chopper is really a multi-purpose product and you can use it for everything from chopping fruits and veggies to crushing dry fruit and chillies. The chopping handle and mechanism give it a cute vintage touch. It’s a really beautiful kitchen accessory that makes a great gift for the recipe connoisseur or foodie in your life. But honestly, you could give this to just about anyone who spends time in the kitchen and they would appreciate you for it. All the parts disassemble and are dishwasher friendly, so clean-up is not a hassle either.