Make cleaning time fun with these top baby bathtubs

Best travel-friendly option

Going anywhere with a small child can be tricky if you’re always worried about hygiene. This inflatable tub works excellent as a comfy spot to contain a busy baby and uses much less water than filling a big bathtub. With a handy pump to inflate it quickly, it’s inexpensive and easily portable when deflated and folded up. Made From BPA-free European standard PVC materials, a convenient backrest keeps the baby comfortable while they have a fun bath. When you love heading out onto the open road on weekend trips and short vacations, this is the tub to have with you.

Spacious soaking for toddlers

Suitable for children weighing up to 12kgs, this soaking tub is designed to keep little ones sitting up during bath time, so they’re safe and secure. Featuring built-in support bumps, an ergonomic backrest and a plastic lip for easy gripping, you don’t need too much water to make sure your child is clean. Brightly colored, it offers a lightweight form and durable design that is easy to clean and maintain also. If you’re looking for a bathtub for babies who are starting to sit up a bit more on their own, this is it.

Make bathtime fun again

This basin bathtub is extra extensive compared to the other top tub picks and has a bather slide to help moms bath the baby. With plenty of support to and clean your child thoroughly, they can safely enjoy splashing water around while staying firmly in one place. A top choice for families with multiple little ones, the unique sitting position has a ‘baby stopper bump’ between the legs to prevent older and more active babies from slipping. Get this one if you want a tub that accommodates growing children by merely removing the bather slide.

Ergonomic bathing tub

This bathtub has a long shelf life—and thanks to the anti-slip base, you can use it to bathe young children quickly and easily. Made of durable, high-quality materials, you can be sure it is safe for your child to splash around in as they enjoy their bath. The drain plug at the base helps drain water quickly when done, and the in-built soap case prevents the soap from slipping into the tub by mistake. Get this if you want a light and easy-to-clean option for bathing your child.