Make cleaning easy with these upright vacuum cleaners

2-in-1 design

Here is a compact vacuum cleaner that will help you clean faster. It has a sleek and long exterior of white and pink color combination. This vacuum cleaner offers a 2-in-1 upright and handheld design. Its onboard crevice tool allows you to customize your vacuum according to your wish. It is very light in weight so you can carry it anywhere conveniently. Osmon Imported Vacuum Cleaner features a HEPA filter and it also has a swivel head technology that lets you clean efficiently. The powerful 800W motor also helps to pick up dust and pollen that help to improve the air quality.

Reusable dust cup

This vacuum cleaner is perfect for every household. It provides a 700W power that cleans efficiently and smoothly. The vacuum cleaner works on a cyclonic technology that intensely sucks in dust, dirt, pet hair, etc. You also don’t need to buy multiple dust bags as it comes along with a reusable dust cup that is easy to maintain and clean. AmazonBasics Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner also has an energy certificate which means that it uses energy efficiently and is not very harmful to the environment. Among its end number of features, it comes with separate accessories like a dusting brush, an upholstery nozzle, etc. so you can clean every item accordingly.

Rechargeable batteries

Here is a super convenient modern-day vacuum cleaner that will not fail to impress you. It gives 220 Watt power with three power control levels. It has a very compact design and operates on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, making it easy to carry around anywhere in the house. This handheld vacuum cleaner has a slimline design that distributes weight equally and in turn providing easier and faster cleaning. Karcher VC 4S Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner has an outstanding suction performance and a multi-cyclone cleaning system with HEPA 12 filters.

Powerful motor

This vacuum cleaner will make cleaning your house easier than ever. It is suitable for a big house and somewhere it can be used every day. Prestige Typhoon Vacuum Cleaner has an extremely powerful 1000 watt motor. It comes in a red color which looks very vibrant and attractive. Apart from the looks, it is handheld and it has an extended handle for convenient cleaning. It has a long 24 m electric cord so you can roam around easily and it is also lightweight. This cleaner is suitable to be used for floor cleaning.