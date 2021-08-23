Water-saving RO for large families.

This water purifier is designed to treat water from borewells, tankers or taps. Compared to other RO filters, this cleaner can save up to 80 glasses of water daily thanks to its Eco Recovery technology that minimises water wastage. The purifier also has a 10-litre tank that is large enough to meet the needs of a big family at all times. It even has an indicator that lets you know when to change the germ-kill filter for continuously effective results 15 days in advance. Buy this water purifier for its eco-friendly technology and its large capacity.

Wall-mounted drinking water purifier

Water contains minerals and calcium that are beneficial to your health in a specific amount. This purifier allows you to retain the natural minerals in unfiltered water through an inbuilt TDS(Total Dissolvable Solids) controller. This water purifier comes with a storage capacity of 8 litres that provides you with purified water even during a power failure. It also has a convenient indicator to alert you of the water level available in the storage tank. The purifier is made from high-quality ABS plastic to ensure its durability and longevity. Buy this water purifier for its durability and TDS control system.

Get baby-safe water

This purifier can be used to treat water with a TDS(Total Dissolvable Solids) level of 2000ppm, thus providing an effective way to reduce the residue in your water and lead a healthier lifestyle.

TDS refers to the concentration of dissolved particles such as calcium, magnesium, chlorides and sulfates. The purifier is ideal even in smaller kitchens as it is compact and can be wall-mounted to save you space. In addition, it features two hot water temperature settings, one at 45 degrees for water that is ready to drink and the other at 80 degrees for water that's hot enough for cooking. Buy this water purifier to stay hydrated both safely and easily.

Stay hydrated the safe way

Built with a multi-stage filtration system, this water purifier is sure to impress you. It has a double-layered RO(Reverse Osmosis) and UV(Ultraviolet) protection system that makes no compromises where your health is concerned. In addition, the purifier has two clear indicators on its front panel to inform you when its tank is full and the status of the purification process, so you don't need to stand around guessing. It also has a large sediment filter, capable of removing solid particles to keep your water free from dust and sand. Buy this purifier for its 6 stage filtration system.