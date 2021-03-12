Make chopping vegetables easy and fun with these easy-to-use choppers

Cut vegetables in a jiffy

This device chops vegetables, nuts and fruits. It blends flour, beats egg and minces boneless meat. The design is eco-friendly as the device needs no electricity to function. It has sharp stainless-steel blades, an anti-skid base, and an efficient rotary pull mechanism which make this a perfect chopper for chopping needs. It has a sturdy and compact design making it easy to use, clean and store. The capacity of this chopper is 900 ml making it perfect for big families or for small parties and get-togethers.

Chop and cut fruits and vegetables in no time

This vegetable chopper cutter is provided with 3 stainless steel blades that finely chop vegetables and fruits in no time. It is made from high-quality unbreakable material for long-lasting use. The chopper can be opened and detached easily making it highly user-friendly. Cleaning this chopper is not difficult at all. Also, it is dishwasher safe. It has an eco-friendly design as no electricity is required to use this chopper. The capacity of the chopper is 650 ml making it highly suitable for small families.

Make cutting and chopping vegetables super easy

This device is designed for perfect chopping, cutting, blending, whisking and mixing. It does the job by simply pulling the cord! The number of pulls controls how finely the food is chopped. It comes with 2 sets of stainless-steel blades. The best part about this chopper is that it comes in 4 sizes – 400 ml, 650 ml, 900 ml and 1500 ml. It is made of high-quality food-grade materials and is BPA-free. It has a soft grip lid and anti-skid base making it perfect for regular use.

Do much more than just cut and chop your vegetables

This chopper is made from polypropylene (PP) for long-lasting use. It has a sturdy 3-blade design made from stainless steel. As this chopper can be opened and detached easily, cleaning is an easy task. It has the string function to chop vegetables and fruits with ease. This lightweight chopper is portable and easy to move around in your kitchen. It has an eco-friendly design with no electricity required for operation. It is a small size chopper making it a great choice for bachelors, people living by themselves and young couples.