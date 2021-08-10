Feel relaxed with every sip

A tea with a strong aroma and rich flavour, these leaves are gently rolled to release the natural juices. This expertly chosen blend contains 15% of long-leaf tea and 85% Assam CTC leaves which make a robust cup of chai. Packed with the goodness of antioxidants, this tea has a bold flavour that relaxes you with every sip. For easy storage and added freshness, it comes in a convenient zip-lock pouch. For a strong cup of tea that’s perfect to jump-start your day, choose this one.

A refreshing anytime beverage

This tea combines five different upper Assam tea leaves and is expertly blended with high-quality orthodox tea leaves to give you a flavourful drink. Orthodox tea is rich in antioxidants and energy-boosting properties. Easy to use, it has a bright colour and great consistency. We found this tea to be aromatic, with a smooth taste. Just the smell of a fresh pot of this tea is enough to brighten your day. If you’re looking for an excellent blend of premium Assam tea, we recommend buying this one.

Strengthen bonds over a cup of chai

Since this tea is a CTC blend, it uses only the best quality of tea leaves. This black tea has plenty of health benefits as it contains antioxidants. Sipping a hot cup of this tea helps you unwind and helps relieve stress. Ideal as a post-meal drink, this tea also aids in digestion. It tastes great and has a lovely colour and aroma that keeps you wanting more. Whether relaxing with friends or as a boost in the day, this tea makes an excellent purchase.

Rich flavour in every cup

This tea is crafted using premium quality tea leaves and creates a drink with a malty taste and good strength. It uses premium leaves that get crushed, twisted and curled to ensure goodness in every sip. Drinking a cup of tea often can help you relax as it has a calming effect on the body. Depending on your preference, this tea could be drunk black or with milk and tastes equally good. Buy this tea if you like flavourful and rich premium quality teas.