Make brushing a breeze with these cool kiddie brushes

Colgate Kids Extra Soft Toothbrush

This Colgate kids brush has extra soft bristles. This toothbrush is ideal for 2+ years old kids. It is compact, has a rounded head and is especially made for their small mouth. It’s multi-height bristles fit comfortably around the small teeth of children. It is perfect for kids with all front baby teeth and developing molars and premolars. The toothbrush comes with attractive character handles to make brushing fun for children. It is a well-priced budget friendly product.

DentoShine Power Toothbrush for Kids

The DentoShine Power toothbrush has soft bristles and comes with an extra head. You can replace the first head with the extra head, once the first head gets old and dirty. It has the oscillating brush head technology which thoroughly cleans the child’s mouth plus makes it fun for them to brush their teeth. It moves in circular motions which leads to flawless cleaning. It is recommended for children aged 3 years and above. This brush comes with pre-installed batteries.

Chicco Toothbrush

This Chicco toothbrush has a small rounded head which is perfect for a child's mouth. The ergonomic handle covered in soft and non-slip rubber gives the child extra grip and makes it easy for them to hold and use it. It is made of soft silicone making it look attractive and easy to maintain. The design is intriguing ensuring that children find brushing a fun activity. It has cartoon characters printed on them making it attractive for kids. This brush is recommended for slightly older children, aged 6 and above.

Mee Mee Easy Grip Toothbrush

The Mee Mee Easy Grip toothbrush has a non-slip handle which is designed to help your tiny tot brush their teeth independently. One should buy this toothbrush when the child is ready to try their first real toothbrush with toothpaste. This brush helps your child to enjoy a lifetime of healthy and strong teeth. The high-quality bristles don't break or bend. The bright colours are quite appealing to the children. The best part is that it comes with an in-built tongue cleaner ensuring that the child has a clean and healthy tongue and a cap which ensures that the brush stays clean.