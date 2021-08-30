Quick and tasty breakfas

Preparing this instant oatmeal cereal takes just 3 minutes of your time. The cereal comes in a classic masala flavour that appeals to all ages. If you're looking to add to a healthy lifestyle, you'll appreciate that its ingredients include real vegetables and no added preservatives. An oatmeal breakfast is also a great way to keep your tummy full longer and reduce hunger cravings until lunchtime comes around. The fact that you can have something that tastes so good and not feel any guilt makes this cereal a real winner in our books. Get this savoury cereal to begin your day on a healthy note.

Good to the last spoonful

Packed with protein, this chocolate-flavoured breakfast snack will make sure you start your mornings with tons of energy. Apart from whole grain oats, this cereal includes a healthy balance of black raisins, dark chocolate, pumpkin, and chia seeds. This combination uses 100% natural ingredients and is an excellent source of vitamins, healthy fats, and antioxidants. Ideal for those with gluten intolerance, this cereal is a nutritious way to start the day. Buy this cereal if you're looking for a balanced breakfast.

The perfect start to your day

If you love to eat your oats with fruit, then this breakfast cereal is for you. Made from rolled oats and real fruit, this protein-rich cereal can assist you in your goals to gain muscle mass or stay fit. The cereal contains dried fruits like cranberry, fig, and apple that retain their natural flavours while adding a fruity punch to your breakfast cereal. The dried fruits provide plenty of sweetness, and it contains no added sugars so you won't have to worry if you're on a diet. Begin your mornings with the goodness of fruits and oats with this cereal.

For a slimmer you [Steel-cut]

This product uses high-quality oats to give you a simple and heart-healthy breakfast. Steel-cut oats are the least processed kind of oats and help keep you full longer. They are also a better source of dietary fibre when compared to rolled or quick oats. The oats are lightly toasted to give them a wonderful nutty flavour for you to enjoy. The cereal contains just good old fashioned oats, leaving you in control of adding sugars in the form of fruits or honey. It contains absolutely no added sugars, making it a great buy for those on a diet or looking to cut down on weight.