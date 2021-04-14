Make bedtime interesting with these cozy blankets

Premium Quality Material

Here is an adorable blanket for your kid who loves Disney Princesses. It is made of a poly-cotton material that is light in weight and soft to touch. This blanket has a lovely multicolored design with a Disney princess cartoon printed on it. It can be used reversibly too and keeps you warm during cool weather. It fits a single bed and comes with two matching pillowcases. Style Urban Kids Blanket is made of premium quality material that doesn’t fade off-color easily.

Suitable for Light Winters

This is another blanket that is going to be your cartoon lover kid’s favorite in no time. It has the cartoon character Winnie the Pooh printed all over it and has a very vibrant blue-colored background. The blanket is made of microfiber material and it is also reversible. Adore U Blankets have a super soft texture to give your kid a cozy sleep and it is very suitable to be used during light winters. This blanket is also very cost-effective.

Summer Nights Friendly

Here is a blanket to keep your body cozy and which has a design that will make your kid fall in love with bedtime. It is made of microfiber material. This has a soft cotton fabric on both sides of the sheet that will keep you warm. The blanket is light in weight and is suitable for both summers and winters. You can also carry this with you while traveling or this can pose as a perfect gift for your family and friends. Renown Kids Blanket provides utmost comfort and is an absolute value-for-money product.

Easy to Carry

Here is a perfect blanket that can be a great gift for your Minnie Mouse-loving kids. This dohar is great to be used during summers as well as winters. It is made of high-quality microfiber material that is extremely soft on the skin and keeps you warm inside. The design of this product is very attractive featuring images of a cartoon character in colorful background. It fits perfectly on a single bed. J Shree Single Bed Blanket is also very travel-friendly and doesn’t require a lot of care and maintenance.