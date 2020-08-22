Make bath time fun for your kids with these top baby body washes

Healing properties

Bring home Cocomo Natural, Sulphate and Paraben Free Face and Body Wash to keep your toddler squeaky clean. One pump of it gives your kid a gentle and nourished face and body, without drying the skin and giving it long term protection. It contains olive oil and coconut oil to moisturize the skin, aloe vera and neem contain antibacterial properties which soothe and heal the skin. It is suitable for sensitive skin too as it doesn’t contain any chemical. Every drop of the product is an adventure of colour, fragrance and fun. Good buy for parents who follow an organic lifestyle.

Fun aroma for children

The WOW Skin Science Kids Tip-to-Toe Wash design will wow young children. It has fruity scents and can be used on the body, face and hair. The product is absolutely safe to use, it gently cleans dirt and oil from the skin and hair without taking away its moisture. It doesn’t create tangles in their hair, prevents dandruff, strengthens hair and reduces split ends. It contains natural ingredients such as orange peel extract, calendula flower extract, xanthan gum, alovera leaf juice, avocado oil vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5. This is a fun way to teach your kids to start taking a shower on their own.

Cartoons make bath fun

Who doesn’t love Mickey and Friends? We are of course talking about Disney’s Mickey Mouse. The Biotique Disney Mickey Baby Body Wash is perfect for children who love cartoons. It’s a great body wash to lure a kid into a bath. The product is a natural blend of nourishing wild berries, sandalwood oil, honey and aloevera. These natural ingredients make the product light foaming and balance the natural ph. It refreshes your skin and gently cleans it. It is perfect for sensitive skin because of its nourishing properties and it doesn’t cause irritation at all. It leaves your kid with a warm and comforting feeling.

Multi-purpose body wash

The Suave Kids 3-in-1 Shampoo, Conditioner and Body wash is for kids that want to have in the water all the time. It is a fun body wash that can be used as a shampoo and conditioner too. It is infused with Calendula which has soothing properties. It doesn’t contain paraben or dye which makes it safe for kids and uses a no tear formula to avoid any mishaps. The product features a mild and clean fragrance that will leave your little one smelling fresh from head to toe.