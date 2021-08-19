Classic baseball style caps

These caps come in a set of 5. They feature 5 different colours, black, white, beige, baby pink and grey. They offer a great way to be economical and protect your family from the harsh sun. A velcro strap on the back of the cap ensures the cap fits most crowns. The cap is made from 100% polyester, durable material and does not tear or stretch easily. It is perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle and are outdoors a lot. The caps are comfortable to wear and easy to wash. Buy it to protect your skin from the heat of the sun.

Comfortable and chic casual headgear

These baseball style caps are great for keeping the sun off your face. They are made from 100% cotton and have four bright colours making them perfect for warm weather. They stay securely fastened with the metal buckle outfitted on their back and are lightweight so that you can wear them for a long time with ease. Maintaining them is easy as you can easily hand wash them when needed. So the next time you're headed out to a game or on holiday with lots of outdoorsy activities, grab this Set before you go.

Designed for being active

This cap is made from a light polyester material that is comfortable to wear. The caps water-resistant material temporarily protects you from the rain and dry quickly, even when wet. This makes it perfect for intense activities like outdoor sports, cycling or running. A sweatband on the inner rim of the cap prevents sweat from dripping down your face and is a handy feature if you exercise outdoors. The lid has a fabric mesh on its sides for breathability and helps to keep your temperature regulated. Choose this cap if you are active and outdoorsy and need reliable protection.

Stay cool with this cap

Made of a light and breathable material, this cap has a UPF50+ rating and can cut out up to 98% of the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. Its unique foldable brim is designed with 3 panels that allow you to fold it and tuck it neatly into a bag or pocket and carry it around. The reflective edge increases visibility in low light conditions and is an excellent safety feature when jogging on dimly lit roads. The material the cap is made from is also water-resistant and perfectly wearable in drizzles. Buy this cap to wear on marathon runs or your daily jog.