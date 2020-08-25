Make a style statement with the best stoles

Perfect for everyday use

A solid striped multicoloured stole manufactured from viscose yarn is very comfortable to wear in both summers and winters, but especially summer as it will keep you cool. The stole is soft and shiny along with being breathable. Being multicoloured it is suitable on multiple outfits of yours. If you are looking for a stole that can be worn everyday may it be to college or any other place, True Fashion Art Women's Viscose Scarf is the product for you.

Gorgeous muted colour stole

A simple yet very gorgeous stole finely woven from a blend of modal and viscose fabric That gives this stole a very soft, silky look along with making it quite breathable. With design and motif for leaves all over the stole in muted colours with dark muti-coloured background strips, this stole will surely catch anyone gaze instantly. It is light in weight and very comfortable being suitable for both summers and winters. Weavers Villa Women's Stole’s exclusive pattern and great colour combination makes it a highly eligible item to be given to your mom, grandmother or any other near and dear one.

Kashmiri ari embroidery stole

This beautiful stole has ari embroidery done all over it in a floral pattern with help of chain stitching. The embroidery is done with multi-coloured threads which get highlighted on the dark black coloured stole making a very eye-catching item. The colours used are traditional Kashmiri giving it a hilly area touch having fringed edges. SWI WITH LABEL Ladies Kashmiri Stole can be paired with almost every outfit and would look perfect for evening occasions.

Subtle colours giving a regal look

This stole has been carefully woven on a jacquard pattern all over the natural beige coloured stole to give a very royal look. A blend of silk pashmina with extra fine Australian Merino Wool the stole has a very smooth texture along with being light weighted, warm and breathable. The subtle colours of this stole are an instant classic accessory. It is 100% naturally dyed thus will retain the colour even after repeated wash. Pashtush Women's Wool Self Reversible Stole best fits draped across the shoulder over a saree giving you a very regal and glamorous look.