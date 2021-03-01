Make a real style statement with blue eyeliner

Gives a rich matte finish

Ditch the usual and own the glamorous. Forget the black monotony with this blue eyeliner! Cross the boring lines and step into the world of glamour and glitz. Line your lids with this long-lasting, waterproof, and smudge-proof metallic eyeliner. With a liquid formula that is quick-drying, this eyeliner gives a rich matte finish. The brush applicator ensures a smooth application of the product so that you're ready to wing it, anytime, any day! Spark the night up with the metallic royal blue dazzle of a blue moon. Let the universe know you're a force to be reckoned with when you don this uber-stylish blueliner.

Bring drama into your make up

Bring drama into your makeup with this intense blue eyeliner. This eyeliner is one of the longest staying eyeliner in the market. It is also water-resistant, so you can dance your night away without really caring about the sweat smudge. It is so easy to apply that you can apply it effortlessly. It glides across your eyelid and dries quickly. No need to worry about blinking and smudging the eyeliner, this eyeliner dries as soon as you apply it. It is also perfectly safe so you can wear it daily. It comes in a smart bottle and applicator, so you can carry it everywhere with you. Get this economical and uber-chic eyeliner today.

Longer lasting eyeliner

Accentuate the beauty of your eyes with this kajal and eyeliner. This dermatologically tested eyeliner is just what you need for completing your eye makeup or carrying a simple, only-kajal look. Add a dramatic and glamorous look to your eyes. It has an intense matte texture for your eyelids. You can experiment with a thin line or a bold wing, this eyeliner is great for the day as well as night looks. It lasts long for up to 22 hours without smudging and is completely waterproof. It is designed with an easy-to-use and convenient twist-up format. Just one stroke and it enhances your simple look to a more stylish avatar. Beat all your timelines, be it meetings, traveling, or just a day out. It lasts for up to 22 hours. You are incomplete without kajal and this is a perfect everyday product!

Instagram ready at all times

Be ready to take over the world, one swipe at a time. Colour so beautiful that it makes everyone around you envious. Look Instagram ready always. Be a glamorous model as you strut your way out to conquer. Its quick-dry formula makes a glam statement even when you apply it in a jiffy. With an amazing matte finish and super pigmented color be ready to paint the town with your eyes. Its transfer-resistant formula gives you ramp-ready confidence. The beauty of New York captured in a sweat-resistant formula. Transform the boring reality around you into glitz and glamour.