Keep your heart healthy

This oil comes with the goodness of unique 'Low Absorb Technology'. This means that the food cooked in it absorbs less oil making it healthier. It also contains the goodness of Vitamin A, D2, and E. Dhara Health is a great source of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA). It also contains a high amount of Omega 6, the essential fatty acid (EFA) which cannot be synthesized in the body and has to be consumed from external sources. This oil is perfect for everyday cooking for heart patients.

Retains nutrients

This oil comes with Nutri Fresh Lock Technology. This technology ensures that it goes through a multi-stage refining process with real-time monitoring keeping the oil super fresh. The oil is packaged in a way that has oxygen barrier property. This prevents the oil from getting rancid thus keeping the quality of the oil intact. This ensures that food cooked in this oil retains the goodness of its nutrients and freshness for a long time. It is suitable for daily use.

Strengthens immune system

This oil is a light, healthy and nutritious cooking oil. Being rich in vitamins and consisting mainly of polyunsaturated fatty acids, this oil makes food easy to digest. Samosa, puri, crispy fries, all your favorites will now be very, very light. Rich in good cholesterol, this oil keeps your delicacies light. It is rich in vitamins which keep the skin healthy. It also strengthens the immune system and is good for the heart. This oil is recommended for regular use for all age groups.

Reduces cholesterol level

This oil doesn't contain any saturated fats making it a super healthy choice. It helps in reducing overall cholesterol content in the body. This oil is made using Low Absorb Technology which ensures lesser oil absorption in your food without any compromise on the taste of food. It is fortified with Vitamins A, D, and E which helps in good vision, stronger bones, and better skin. The oil has natural antioxidants that help in reducing free radicals. It contains Omega 6 (linoleic acid) which helps in maintaining a healthy heart.