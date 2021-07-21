Easy to install

Cable World Indoor and Outdoor Magnetic Score Dartboard Kit can be enjoyed by all age groups above 7 years. It is an all-inclusive set consisting of a 17in multicolor dartboard along with 6 soft darts. The dartboard is lined with a powerful magnet that securely holds the darts. This safe magnetic dartboard is extremely easy to install and as the name suggests can be used in any location indoor or outdoor. The keyhole slot present on the dartboard makes it easy to hang anywhere thus ensuring simple and minimum time-consuming installation.

Portable game

Toy shine magnetic power dart game comes in the form of a poster with illustrations of different dartboards on either side thus doubling the fun quotient and making the game more exciting.This set also includes 4 darts that are not pointed, hence making them completely child safe. The two-sided board contains a strong magnet to hold the darts. The 17in dartboard figure illustrations are colorful and present a different challenge on either side.The board comes with an attachment that can be hanged anywhere either indoors and outdoors, After playing the board can be simply rolled into a compact size which takes up minimum storage space and is easy to transport.This game is suitable for anybody above 4 years of age.

Super dense fabric

Krireen Magnetic foldable dart set includes colorful dartboards present on either side and 6 non-pointed darts. The dartboard is primarily made of super-dense, opaque, black fabric that offers more vivid colors and superior durability. The board is lined with a magnet to hold the darts in place. The board comes with an easy to hang attachment making the installation super easy. The fabric dartboard is foldable thus ensuring ease of transportation as well as less space consumption. Anybody above the age of 5 years can practice their aim individually or have a fun time playing this game with their family and friends.

Premium build

Tinny time magnetic dartboard game is an ideal gift for anyone above the age of 7 years. This game can be enjoyed by everybody and promotes spending quality time with friends and family. The contents of this set include an 18in magnetic dartboard along with 6 colorful darts. The magnetic darts are non-pointed ensuring child safety. The premium quality build material of the game looks after its long-term use and makes it more durable. This game is suitable for every occasion and can be used in any location.