Windmill Magic Cube

Get the Cubelelo QiYi Windmill Stickerless Speed Cube Puzzle Toy Magic Cube Brain Teaser in your hand and reduce your screen timing, by exercising your brain with this magic cube based on a speed cube designed with an adjustable core and which can perform small corner cuts with ease. The new shapes and designs level up your Rubik solving skills. The cubes normally become smoother after a few solves and if it disassembles while solving don’t worry as it is very easy to assemble it and enjoy this magic cube again.

Magic Cube

The latest 3x3 Mod by Negi will increase your problem-solving and analytical skills. The latest design of the Negi Fisher Cube 3x3 will just increase your love for solving magic cubes. The 5.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 dimension of the cube makes it easy to carry anywhere with you so that you can enjoy it while traveling in a vehicle when off to work or even when sitting home watching television.

Turn and Twist

Lodestone MoYu Windmill 3x3 cube helps develop several skills in a child, like hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, logical thinking, and visual & spatial perception. With such an interesting toy, your kids will have a great time at home. Adorable designs with bright colors keep kids engaged and entertained. The smooth turning and excellent rotating corner make the solving period more fun and the special tension adjustable technology makes it difficult for the parts to pop out making it durable for longer life.

Distorted Cube

The Toyshine Twist Puzzle Cube is a 3x3 shape mod that appears as if the layers are twisted 90 degrees relative to the opposite layer, distorting the other layers in the process. It is perfect for testing your mental skills and challenging your patience. Solving puzzles and brain teasers are important activities to teach kids to work hard at solving complex problems and foster your kid's sense of space and enhance a child's memory. Made of high-quality ABS material that is eco-friendly, safe and durable to use. The traditional stickers have been replaced with original and ABS material, which means no fading, peeling. The amazing design will make everyone rave about it.