Luxury shampoos that are worth the splurge

Great results at a competitive price

This thirst-quenching hair repair shampoo has a fantastic rejuvenating formula that is sulphate-free and ph balanced. Effective on all kinds of hair, it has wheat-amino acid protein complex and soy and oat proteins to revitalize and restructure any damage that the hair has gone through. Enriched with vitamin E rejuvenating beads, Reviver reconstructs and strengthens hair that has suffered exceptional heat damage and is fragile. A specially formulated protein complex works with the hair to restore natural health and strength and give you beautiful, manageable hair in no time.

Cleanse your scalp and control hair fall

This scalp cleanser is an ideal solution if you struggle with thinning hair that breaks easily and is falling. With the healing powers of Bhringraj to improve hair growth and reduce hair fall and Shikakai and liquorice to control dandruff, this shampoo stimulates the development of new hair while coconut milk promotes hair growth. With reetha to gently lather, hair gets a silky touch and stays oil-free for a long time. If you're looking for a high-quality ayurvedic solution for your hair, look no further than this great product.

Smooth and cure rough, unmanageable hair

A little goes a long way with this fantastic shampoo that gently cleans the hair, smooth strands and makes it more manageable. For hair that is unruly, thick and coarse and can be wavy or curly, this keratin smoothes perfect micellar shampoo is a great solution. Besides adding shine and gloss to the surface of the strands, it protects hair. We found it was great on all kinds of hair easily nourishing coarse and heat damaged strands to give lasting smoothness and shine. If you're looking for a shampoo that's great for both men and women, give this a try.

Harness the power of Ayurveda

This product is a mild hair cleanser that is a 97.5% natural formula, free of SLES (Sulphates), parabens and petrochemicals. Instead, it harnesses nature's power with pure essential oils of rose and jasmine and blended with vegetable soy protein binds. With regular use, we found that it moisturizes and improves the tensile strength of hair. A little goes a long way with this one. Easy to use, all you have to do is apply it to damp hair, leave it on for a few minutes and rinse with water. If you've been trying to mitigate the heat and chemical damage, this shampoo makes a great addition to your hair care routine.