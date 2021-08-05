Detangle and smoothen damaged hair.

Nourish your scalp with this herbal hair and scalp treatment mask. Its unique blend of ingredients includes Ayurvedic powerhouses like amla, shankpushpi and bhringraj, with well-documented medicinal properties. Now you can fight hair fall and add some life to your hair with this all-in-one hair treatment that controls frizz and helps to loosen knots and smoothen out the hair. Grab this if you want salon-like results from the comfort of your own home.

Enriching treatment for all hair types.

This nourishing mask is made with pure musk root, bael, liquorice and nutmeg. Mix with an egg or yoghurt before your weekly application, and you will soon see a change in how your hair feels. Leave it on for about 30 minutes to get the most benefits from its 100% botanical extract formulation. This ayurvedic recipe is safe and effective for all hair types and is excellent for restoring colour and bounce to your hair with every use. So if you want to bring back your nourished, healthy hair, this is the mask to buy right now.

Keratin and Biotin infused hair mask

This biotin hair mask claims to reinvigorate your hair with much-needed moisture. This product helps reduce breakage and bring back elasticity, leaving your hair softer, smoother, shinier. Maintaining all hair types just becomes a whole lot easier as nourished and deeply conditioned hair is easier to detangle and style every day. Keratin is best for long-term protection, and Biotin works to enhance and restore glossy shine. Working just a palm-sized amount of this through your hair is enough to moisturise and smoothen even dry and damaged hair. Try this for softer and more manageable hair.

Oil-In-Cream treatment for medium to coarse hair.

This nourishing mask replenishes and detangles effortlessly, making it a godsend for anyone who struggles to manage medium to coarse hair. Built for professionals it is easy to use at home. This uniquely formulated oil-in-cream treatment contains the highest amount of 100% natural, purified Argan and Barbary Fig oil. This treatment mask is infused with Argan oil, which promises to leave your hair with a luxurious shine and a tangible smoothness. Add this mask to your hair care regime today. For hair that feels healthier from the inside and out, add this mask to your cart today.