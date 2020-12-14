Lovely lipsticks to glam up any party

For your 9-5 look

This brand is pretty well known for products that not only deliver amazing pigment but are also conscious of the environment. Its cruelty-free light-weight creamy formula will hydrate your lips and give you the exact pop of colour to go with almost any outfit. It has a subtle rosy scent and Community Trade marula oil to enrich dry-chapped lips. Suitable for most skin types, this brown shade goes perfectly from day-to-night. It also contains SPF! What else does one need? Pick this up if you want a moisturizing lipstick that looks good, cares about the environment and most importantly serves your daily purpose.

Glides like a dream

This immensely pigmented lipstick is long-wearing and can go up to 3-4 hours without any touch-ups. Its creamy texture glides perfectly to give you a smooth matte finish. The formula is enriched with shea butter and jojoba oil which means that though this is a matte lipstick, it will hydrate and moisturize your lips. It also contains vitamin A and E that helps in reducing lip creases and keeping it soft and supple. Dermatologically tested, this one is a great choice for women who love a pop of colour.

Making a statement

Bold red lips are a great style statement and this one is just the right shade you need! Its vibrant red colour is highly pigmented with a creamy texture to keep your lips moisturized. Lightweight, this one feels like a lip balm and can stay on your lips without the constant need for touchup for up to 4- 5 hrs. Its ultra-sleek formula easily glides on your lips and delivers the exact deep shade in just a few strokes. Perfect for anyone who prefers luxurious bold colours with a smooth finish.

Everyday is red lipstick day

This lipstick shade is designed in collaboration with Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon. Its power red colour is bound to make you feel all shades of glory with guts. A classic signature for the brand, this one speaks luxury in every stroke. Its enriched formula consists of volulip and shea butter that gives your lips fuller plumper appearance and seals in the moisture. Pick this one if you are looking for a luxurious yet iconic colour that is rich in pigment, moisturizes your lips and gives it plumper give lips a fuller plumper appearance.