Necklace embedded with beautiful stones

You can rock this necklace and earring set with your plain and simple clothes. It is made of Swarovski elements, brass and the design is 18k gold plated. It is studded with beautiful stones that are available in multiple colors. The whole set with a ball gown dress will make you feel like a princess. Ananth Jewels has 0.3 micron plating that retains the shine of this set. For everlasting shine, keep it away from heat, perfumes and strong chemicals. If you want to gift it to someone special, it is available with a gift box and you can construct a message during checkout.

Casual wear set

If you are looking for a casual set to rock your everyday outfits, then this is the one for you. This piece is handcrafted with the best in the industry materials like hypoallergenic steel fastening and precious metal plating. Estelle has the finest quality crystals and all the materials are skin-friendly. It is one of the favorite products of customers. It is extremely pocket friendly and lasts long if you take necessary precautions.

Traditional beauty for your neck

This set is unique in its own kind and will surely make you stand out in a crowd. It is made of hand woven macramé creation with pink pearl beads, rose pink agate beads and rose-pink central stone. It also has oxidized silver decorations in the necklace. It has a very different look than most jewelry pieces. The Yarn Artisan’s necklace and earring set is gold in color and it is suitable for girls as well as women. It is lightweight, fits your neck perfectly, unbreakable and gentle on your skin.

Stylish evil eye moli bracelet

If you are tired of wearing the same watch around your wrist, then it is time for you to wear this trendy bracelet. It is made of sterling silver and has beautiful colored thread that makes it elegant. It is lead and nickel free which makes it absolutely safe and comfortable to wear. The design is a symbol of happiness, good fortune and it protects from harm. FourSeven Wrap Around Moli Bracelet is stylish and holds traditional values. It is hand-crafted and each bracelet has a unique finish.