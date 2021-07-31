Exfoliates well with a delicious scent

Enriched with shea butter, this sugar scrub sloughs off dead skin cells while moisturizing your body. Weighing in at 510g, it’s a good-sized tub that will last you quite a while. You don’t need to worry about any greasy feeling afterward either. It's vegan and free of nasty chemicals including formaldehyde donors, parabens, and sulfates. With a single whiff of the delicious mango scent, you will feel instantly transported to a tropical getaway! If you’re looking for a moisturizing scrub with a delightful scent that lingers, add this to your cart.

An excellent morning scrub

This Arabic coffee body scrub and polish will rejuvenate your skin and leave it feeling incredibly smooth. The size of the exfoliating granules is perfect for scrubbing without leaving redness or irritation. It’s also cruelty-free and does not contain any artificial colors. What’s not to love? This is a great product to use in the mornings before you start your day because it's energizing and will wake you and your skin right up! If you have cellulite or stretch marks, this scrub will work great for you.

For a luxurious experience

This scrub uses Himalayan Pink Salt as its base. This all-natural exfoliant has tons of benefits on its own. In addition to cleansing dirt and grime from within your pores, it helps lock in moisture and soothes aching muscles. Along with a range of natural ingredients, this product is infused with collagen and Vitamin E, which help boost moisturization, skin elasticity, and firmness. If you’re looking for a total spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home, we would recommend this one. It also makes a great gift, especially for older women.

Moisturizing and easy on skin

This body scrub is formulated with crushed macadamia nuts as the exfoliant as well as rice milk for moisturization. It has a sweet fragrance that’s not too overpowering. The exfoliating granules are quite fine too. It’s great to use before shaving or as part of your weekly pamper routine. All in all, this is an effective scrub that will leave your body feeling and smelling great! If you’re on the hunt for a product that will provide a moderate level of exfoliation that’s not too harsh on the skin, go for this one.