Look fashionable with these 4 trendy shorts for men

Flaunt your legs with these cool shorts

What we all look for when buying clothes is style and comfort. Nobody wants to wear baggy clothes which droop from all sides and seems like you have borrowed them from someone.

If you want to experiment with your style then the straight fit cotton shorts are meant for you. Available in three colours – black grindle, navy grindle, and true back mélange – these shorts do not require machine wash and can also be cleaned easily with your hands.

These shorts are apt for joggers and gym goers

When you are jogging, hitting the gym, or going for a brisk walk, all you want is a comfortable pair of shorts. They allow you to perform your activities easily. What can be better than flaunting your calf muscles as you workout to tone them up.

The relaxing matty cotton blended shorts have dual side zip-pockets with contrast side seam taping. The adjustable drawstrings help it to fit in your waist perfectly. The amazing cotton combo of three shorts is available at a pocket friendly price so you do not have to worry at all about your fitness clothing.

Searching for all occasion shorts, then look no further

Going on an outing with friends, post dinner walk or just catching a late night movie show, shorts are a casual and comfortable option. This stylish wearable comes in assorted prints and keeps you cool and dry especially during the sultry summer weather.

It is made of extra soft fabric that gives you the best of comfort and comes with a front zipper pocket opening for extra security. It has a branded metal encapsulated draw string.

Knee length shorts that adds to your style statement

These shorts are meant just for you if you are stepping out of the house for a trek or an office picnic and want to sport a casual look. The shorts, made of complete cotton, are available in different prints and colours. All you need is to wear them with a funky shirt or a polo shirt.

The chino shorts are available in a slim fit version and there are four pockets which can easily fit you mobile phone or wallet. They are very easy to wash. So next time you are going out on a trip, you can take them along and flaunt the stylish shorts before your friends.