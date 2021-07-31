For gel manicures at home

This is a great pick for all those UV gel polish users out there. The base and topcoat cure in minutes and can help your manicure last for 14 days or more. It’s also non-toxic and has a faint smell that won’t irritate you while you’re perfecting your nails. They can be used on all types of nails and the soak-off design makes the removal process easier as well. If you’re one of those women who love to flaunt their gel nails, this is the perfect set for you.

For stronger nails that look great

In this set, you get a two-in-one top and base coat along with a transparent nail hardener, with 15 ml of polish in each. The top and base coat leaves your nails with a beautiful glossy finish while the hardener will help strengthen brittle nails over time. These two products also contain argan oil which is another great ingredient for your nails. If you’re looking to stock up on some must-have items for your nail care kit, add this to your cart.

Perfect size for carrying around

If you are always on the go, this semi-permanent base and top coat are perfect since they come in a 7 ml container that’s light and easy to throw into your bag. Thanks to the gel formulation, they can last up to two weeks or more. No more chipped nails within two days of applying! Removing this polish won’t take too much elbow grease either because of the soak-off design. This alcohol-free set is a great option for nail artists and manicurists too.

Great for newbies and nail professionals

The recently improved formulation of the base coat will stick more strongly to your nails. So, you won’t have to worry about it cracking or peeling in any way. The bristle thickness and no-wipe gel top coat make the application process effortless even for beginners. The topcoat can also withstand scratches for up to three weeks. These products work extremely well in combination with all types of UV/gel nail polishes. If you’re looking for a product with a high-gloss shine that will enhance your nail polish experience, this set is the right one for you.