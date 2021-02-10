Liven up your wardrobe with these stylish Jeans

Brunch-Casual

United Colors of Benetton has always been able to nail casual wear, but this pair of jeggings-style trousers kicks it up a notch. It's made from a 98 per cent cotton and 2 per cent elastane blend so it's flattering and fits snugly. It's also a solid colour that wears well and pairs with any style of top, t-shirt and tunic. The slit in the knee screams brunch-casual so throw on a pair of sneakers and accessorize with an oversized tote and sunglasses to feel instantly trendy.

Stretchy and fun

Jeggings – a portmanteau of jeans and leggings – truly bring the best of two worlds together. You've got the ease, comfort and range of motion that come with leggings as well as the structure and style of a pair of jeans. This mid-rise pair with a skinny leg has an elastic waist and two back pocket details. It is made from a unique stretch fibre that flatters, hugs and sculpts. The fit is designed to naturally elongate the leg giving you a runway-ready fit that you'll fall in love with.

Comfortable fit

These low-rise jeggings come in cool stony grey and are made from cotton. This is truly a well-made, durable garment with a 29-inch inseam. It fits close to the skin but isn't skin-tight so it gives you a good range of motion. The fabric adjusts to your body as you wear it but doesn't bag out over time. This is a perfect pair for people who like the look of jeggings but don't favour the skinny fit of them.

Old classics

You can't go wrong with a good pair of black jeans. They can be dressed up or down and are suitable for work, date nights, grocery shopping and everything in between. This pair by American Eagle is made from cotton so it will keep you cool as the temperature soars. The stitching and structure of the yoke, belt-loops and waistband are true to the brands' commitment to deliver quality, serviceable pieces. It's also a solid colour and sports a trendy distressed hem.