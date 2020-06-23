Liven Up Your Living Space With The Top Table Lamps In The Market

Light Up Your World

Grated Ginger Tear Drop Glass Base Decorative Designer Table Lamp with Black Color Fabric Tapered Geometric Lampshade is a charming design detail that adds a splash of glamour to even the most ordinary of settings. The design reeks of minimalist subtlety, right from the tear-shaped glass base, right upto the lampshade, with its bewitching geometric design that will perfectly compliment other design details. A compact dimension of 16” x 22” means this fabulous piece of decor can slot into any corner of your house.

A Private Dream

The TUCASA Table LAMP with CONICAL Shade brings a degree of warmth and comfort, wherever it goes. The classy design is built for years of domestic bliss, with the traditional design underpinned with a sturdy metal base. The beautiful lampshade made of fabric gives the light that emits from the Tucasa Table Lamp an ethereal and soothing glow. Whether it’s by your side during evenings spent carousing with friends or during quiet moments by yourself, this table lamp will always cast the perfect light on your perfect life.

Shaded Comfort

Turkish mosaic lamps can trace their origins back to the days before Byzantine Rome ruled the Mediterranean. The history and cultural associations of that time can still be found in the mosaic lamps produced today and it is this indelible heritage that shows in this EarthenMetal Mosaic Style Dome Shaped Glass Table Lamp. This dome shaped table glass lamp is made up of a web of colourful glass crystal and floral patterns. Powered by a yellow or white light bulb, this lamp easily enhances the ambiance and vibe of any room.

A Style Statement

Sometimes, you have just got to let your eclectic style sense take over. That’s what you get with the THEDECORKART Edison Industrial Tripod Table Lamp that brings an air of abstract design, along with versatile functionality. Equipped with a tripod that can be placed anywhere, THEDECORKART Edison Industrial Tripod Table Lamp is built with a great combination of materials that give it a superior finish and build quality. This includes a wood structure, along with metal fittings, that together create one magical piece of interior detail that any design connoisseur must have.