Level up your wardrobe with these beautiful skirts

A beautiful blends of red and pink

A skirt stitched from 70% raw silk and 30% cotton fabric. The skirt is soft, lightweight and has a lustrous that falls beautifully down your waist. It is super comfortable and ensures breathability. DAMEN MODE Women Royal Silk Skirt is in a beautiful blend of red and pink with golden floral design on it along with a thick rich golden border at the hem. It has a stretchable elastic band for fitting and is 5 meter long. This skirt is perfect for festive seasons and traditional occasions. Top it with a plain black or white top and your ethnic outfit is ready.

Classic black formal skirt

If you are looking for a formal skirt for office use, this skirt is the one for you. A fitted pencil outline brings gorgeous shape to this skirt. It is stitched from a stretch blend soft and high quality fabric having strong elasticity. It is plain black in colour with a slit at the back to allow you comfortable movements. The waistband is elastic and has a pull on closure for extra secure fitting. Venusgrab Pencil Skirt with Elastic Waist Band and Back Slit is perfect for a corporate setting and looks very elegant.

High waist split ruffle skirt

This skirt has a unique make of high waist palazzo pants with an overlaying tie-up ruffle skirt that allows you to wear it all day long with even a bit of uncomfortableness. It is well stitched from breathable cotton and durable polyester fabrics making it really soft and smooth. This skirt in maroon colour looks very gorgeous and suits best for parties or a date. Pair it up with plain white, black or grey top and high strappy heels and you are ready to rock the party.

A striking combination of black and golden

This skirt has the rich and striking combination of black and golden colours. The base of this straight fit skirt is black with the very popular madhubani print in golden and red on it, which gets easily highlighted due to the dark black background. The fabric used to make this is cotton thus is very comfortable and breathable material. Home Shop Gift Black Cotton Gold Printed Long Skirt has a stretchable elastic waistband which is of 26 inches and can go up to 42 inches along with the length of 40 inches. If you love madhubani and Rajasthani art style you are definitely going to love this skirt.