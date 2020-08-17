Level up your crockery collection with these bowl sets

Solid porcelain bowls with spoon

These bowls are made of ceramic and come in pure white colour with a designer band of small flowers around its rim, making it look very elegant. They are small and deep enough for one regular serving of soup and come in a set of six with cute little ceramic spoons for each bowl. If you are looking for a family bowl set for soup, you should totally consider buying Home Centre Theon-Hypo Solid Porcelain Soup Bowl with Spoons. They are microwave and dishwasher safe. It is advised not to use harsh agents for cleaning.

Big and shallow bowls

These bowls are made from 100 percent bone-ash free, toughened glass making it extra strong and chip resistant. Larah by BOROSIL - HT2MB01RLIFL Red Lily (LH) Opalware Bowl are white in colour with designer borders and vibrant red liles printed on its either side. They are big, shallow and wide enough to contain your breakfast, may it be cereals or porridges. So if you are in search of a perfect breakfast companion, give them one shot. They come in a set of 2 and are microwave and dishwasher safe.

Pretty peach pink mini bowl

Do you love to have snacks along with your evening cup of tea or coffee and looking for a small bowl to contain them? Chumbak Spring State Mini Bowl is made for you. It is manufactured from ceramic and has a soothing peach pink colour with a geometric design on the outer side and patterns made on the inner side with off white colour.It has the size of 12cms x 12cms x 6cms which is adequate for containtaing evening snacks, suck as cookies, brownies, chips, etc. It is microwave and dishwashers safe.It has a very strong and sturdy built and advised to wash it with cool water.

Deep bowls with wide mouth

These are ceramic bowls with cute little blue and white flower designs printed on it giving it a stylish look and adding a modern touch to your dinner table. HANRUI Ceramic Bowls comes in a set of 6 with size of 6.75 Inches that is deep enough to contain vegetable preparations and dal meeting daily needs with a wide moth to facilitate easy use. If you are looking out for a bowl set for everyday use, this product is for you. They are crafted from lead free and non toxic ceramic that makes it safe for heath and you no longer need to worry about harmful toxins leaching into your food. They don’t stain like many other plastic ones and are dishwashers, freezer, oven, and microwave safe, thus a must buy product.