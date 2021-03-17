Let the baker in you come out with the Cake Cream Beaters

Egg Hand Beater/Cake Mixer

HOLOKAI Electronic 7 Speed Egg Hand Beater/Cake Mixer is a powerful, compact and durable appliance for all of your mixing needs. Hand Mixers are reliable small appliances for all your baking and cooking needs. This lightweight mixer is designed for power with 7 speeds that are ideal for mixing, stirring, beating and whipping. It is equipped with traditional chrome beaters for optimal mixing. Whether you're mixing ingredients for baking or beating eggs for omelets, this hand mixer makes preparation easy and saves you valuable time in the kitchen. Mix ingredients for a variety of recipes from slowly stirring in chunky ingredients, like nuts or chocolate chips, whipping egg whites, or heavy cream. It is quite easy to control and the wattage used for this product is 300W. It is also versatile as it can not only whisk eggs but also can knead the dough, makes bread, etc.

Electric Beater

Now combine ingredients at speed one for slowly stirring in chunky ingredients, speed four for mashing potatoes, speed seven for beating egg whites and whipping meringue and Snap-on storage case and soft scrape beaters, whisk and dough hooks. BELLUXA Electric Beater keeps everything in one place. Stainless steel attachments are dishwasher-safe and Easy Start Feature brings the beaters up to the selected speed gradually to help prevent ingredients from splattering Bowl rest take a pause to read the recipe or add the next ingredient without wondering where to set the mixer. The product has various features like 7-speed control settings, modern ergonomic design and comfort grip handle making it ideal for users of all age groups.

Electronic Egg Hand Beater

You can now blend, whip or mix without tiring. It has much more power than a regular food mixer and this enables you to easily mix heavier cookie batters, knead bread and mix pie dough as it has different speed options. Sagrach Electronic 7 Speed Egg Hand Beater is having 7 speed-settings and a 260-watt motor that will mix ingredients for a variety of recipes from slowly stirring in chunky ingredients, like nuts or chocolate chips at speed 1, whipping egg whites or heavy cream at speed 7 and it has 4 stainless steel accessories: Chrome Beater- 2, Dough Hook- 2. It is easy to control and quickly remove any accessory from the hand mixer with the single-handed press of a button OFF. The handle allows you to control the hand blender with ease.

Hand Mixer

A hand mixer is a multi-purpose marvel and a must-have gadget in an Indian kitchen. This product has Detachable Beaters & Whisker/Dough Hooks that will take care of your meal preparation. Now making doughs & batters is quite an easy task. iBELL HM620L 300-W Hand Mixer has 300 W power that provides powerful processing & at the same time is energy saving. Save time & money with this appliance. It performs all your blending, whisking & kneading tasks fast & efficiently and it will help to Mix ingredients for a variety of recipes, from slowly stirring in chunky ingredients like nuts or chocolate chips, at speed one to whipping egg whites or heavy cream. Suitable for many foods, such as cakes, cookies, eggs, potatoes.