This lehenga choli set is made from silk with golden work fabric. It comes in 9 different styles and colours. The blouse is stitched with full lining and it is made from silk. This set comes in different sizes for girls of ages 1-7 years. Nivstylz Lehenga Choli checkered ethnic wear is a premium quality superb embroidered lehenga choli for kids that she can wear for any special occasions.

This is a fully stitched lehenga choli that is made from premium quality fabric. This set comes in three different colours. it is suitable for baby girls of age 2 – 3 years. It has intricate floral patterns on the choli and comes with a dupatta. Magic Stones Fully Stitched Lehenga Choli For Baby Girl's can be washed with the help of a machine and does not require the use of any harmful chemicals.

This is a gorgeous and beautiful lehenga choli which is made from heavy fabric with embroidered work. It is comfortable to wear and comes fully stitched. It can be machine washed and does not require any special methods of cleaning. This set consists of a lehenga, blouse and dupatta. Avadh Creation Baby Girl's Tafetta Silk Fully Stitched New Designed and Latest Heavy Embroidered Lehenga Choli is suitable for baby girls above 2 years and upto 5 years. it is that versatile wear that is suitable for function, festivals, parties and weddings

This lehenga chaoli is made from premium quality fabric and perfect for letting your kid style like a star. It has latkan designs which are cute and come in vibrant colours. it gives an ethnic look when your kids wear them, to make it more festive. This lehenga choli set is made from soft material which is comfortable and light in weight. DIAMO Baby Girl's Rayon Readymade Lehenga Choli come in different sizes for girls aging from 3 months to 6 years.