LED Ring Lights for the unending video meets

Selfie Ring Light

The Neeltex selfie ring light with stand comes with dimmable LED bulbs. It provides brighter light and broader shooting for your photography/ live streaming than others. It is a circle light with ten levels of brightness and three light tunes which matches your needs for lighting under different occasions. The phone holder comes with two positions and can rotate 360 degrees. It works with most devices that support USB, like laptop, PC, power bank, USB charger, AC adapter, and etc. The ring light is controlled by an IR remote controller or the knob on the stand.

USB lights

This Osaka high power 10W Ring LED is suitable for most devices that support USB ports, such as laptops, PCs, mobile power, USB chargers, AC adapters, etc. There are four buttons on the selfie ring light, which can be turned on / off, switch the lighting mode and adjust the brightness level. It is ideal for using lighting in the studio, makeup in the locker room, camping, live streaming, etc. This light comes with nine levels of brightness and three light or warm tunes. It can be easily installed to any light stand or tripod.

Streaming Ring Light

The SYL selfie ring light with stand provides more brightness light and broader shooting for your photography/ live streaming than others. The phone holder attaches to the pole of the tripod, you can choose to fix the phone holder in the middle of ring light, which is able to get the person centered in the screen and well lit. It works with all the devices that support USB, like laptop, PC, power bank, USB charger, AC adapter, and etc. The light is controlled via the IR remote controller or the knob on the stand.

Portable LED light

This TYGOT ring light is not only light in weight and portable but it is really affordable. It comes with a smartphone mount & hot shoe adapter giving you ease to attach it to multiple devices. Tygot 10 inch ring light comes with intensity control, color temperature control & power button making it easier to operate. It has stepless adjustment of color temperature to maintain product tone or create fine subject details. The light can be used both indoors and outdoors. This light comes with triple color temperature modes and multiple brightness adjustment levels give you a perfect lighting effect.