Waterproof

Dreamlux RGB LED Strip adjustable Strip light can be widely used in indoor lighting projects, including billboards, show windows, gardens, warehouses and security lighting great for your garden, tree, bridge, advertisement signboard, building or any other places you want to light up. It comes with a 24 key remote. It is waterproof rating IP 65, suitable for indoor/outdoor use.

Voice-enabled

NARANG strip light works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to turn it on or off, change lighting colors and adjust the brightness to the desired level simply with your voice.Set your lights to automatically turn On / Off at specific times in your home.16 Million colors to choose and every color is dimmable. Personalize your lighting for any event like part, sports night, movie night or even when you read. These lights are soothing for the atmosphere.

Copper LED

LTETTES 10 Meters 100 LED Copper String Lights adopt durable leds which can actually have a life time expectancy of about 80,000 hours, With the 360 degree sparkling Leds glowing in beautiful effect, decorate plants or trees, creating amazing lighting scenes. The LED Lights are bright and give a feast to the eyes. With The Color Temperature of 3000K, lights illuminates the whole atmosphere.The copper wire strand is waterproof with IP65, leds can also be used in all weather conditions. You can light up the LED string lights with your power bank or laptop, USB Mobile Charger and use it almost anywhere you like such as camping, indoor, bedroom, balcony during Christmas Diwali or Wedding, cafe, commercial decoration etc.

For Parties

SmartMesh led Strip Kit connects to your 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi and lets you control every aspect of your lighting from your smartphone or tablet. Whether home or away, you can always make sure your lighting is set the way you want it. Whatever, you are sleeping, reading, working or partying etc. You can adjust the light to what you want, matching the atmosphere. Transform your room to all kinds of themes such as reading, night, micro, leisure by changing brightness and selecting pre-defined modes available in the app. It has 16 million colors with music sync mode, and the light's color will change with the music beats. Now you can sync to music and enable you to enjoy the fun with color-changing following the music rhythm or your voice.