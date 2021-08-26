Sleek design

The Xire LED Wine Bottle is the perfect lighting to light up your doors, molding and headboards. The wine bottle lights create a natural warm and cozy atmosphere, ideal for birthday parties, wedding, barbeque, Diwali, Navratri, New Year and other festivals decoration, great for garden, home, bedroom and other indoor or outdoor. It comes with 20 LED lights exuding warm yellow light. They are battery powered. The product dimensions are 20*3*10 cm. The batteries are included. The lights used are cork lights. You can also use it in your car to accent your dashboard or floor panels.

Acrylic material

The Fizzytech 50 LED star string lights can be used for decorating your indoors as well as outdoors. They can be hung on doors, ceilings, windows, walls, etc. They create a romantic lighting effect and warm atmosphere. They are 8 meter, 50 star shaped lights with connector and plug using low voltage. They save more energy than traditional lights. The material is acrylic. They sure spice up the dećor of the room. They can be used versatilely. Especially during festive occasions to lighten up the occasion. They are pretty lightweight weighing only 170 grams. The package dimensions are 14.2 x 9.5 x 7.3 cm. The star shaped lights will look beautiful in lighting up your Christmas tree.

Curtain Lights

These high brightness DesiDiya stars LED lights create the perfect romantic atmosphere. They come in 8 different lighting modes in waves, sequential, slo-glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on. You can press the bottom button of the adaptor to choose the modes you like. They add a nice aesthetic feel to your bedroom. The star curtain lights are made of 100% Copper Wire Material and never overheat no matter how long you have them on. It has a neat lacquered finish. They are the ideal accessories for weddings and birthdays. On top of all these amazing features they are also waterproof. So, keep your fears of electric mishaps at bay.

Crystal ball light

The light bulbs are cute and little. They are not dazzlingly bright making them easy on your eyes. These are the ‘go-to’ lights for festivals such as Diwali, Navratri and Christmas. They give out a rich, gleaming warm white light. The ball size diameter is1.7 cm/ 0.67 inch. The total length is 19 feet with 40 Micro LED bulbs. This high-brightness warm white 40 LED Lights can bring your dećor unrivalled beauty. The 360 degree lighting angle makes it look charming at night. Designed with IP44 which makes this ball lights water-resistant for easy use indoors and outdoors. You can easily hang this decorative fairy light on the window or anywhere else, it will make for an amazing display. These wonderful fairy string lights illuminate during night, adding a warm and pleasant feel to your home. At only 240 grams these are decently lightweight.