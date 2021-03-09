LED Lights for Aquarium

Fully Submersible LED Aquarium Light

This bright LED Bar can make your tank look like part of oceans, and your fish and reptiles seen where they're swimming or moving This LED light Bar could be submerged entirely under the water or put it out of the water, but the power adapter with switch is non-submersible. Taiyo Pluss Discovery/Dee Bow Electrical Fully Submersible LED Aquarium Light is easy to attach to the fish tank with 2 suction cups making it very easy to place on a fish tank. This item can be put in the bottom of the fish tank, on the top of the fish tank and anywhere you want put in the fish tank to decorate your fish tank. It can be widely used in fish tanks, cisterns, rockeries, pet cages and others

Submersible Coaster with Remote

These coasters are really versatile, it can be used as a submersible light or as a mini base light. It can be easily added to your décor, place it anywhere you want to be lighted up, and enjoy the beautiful ambiance created by the lights. LED BARWARE Submersible Coaster not only works well in dry places such as wedding decoration, party, events, Flower vase, night light indoor & outdoor but also works great at wet places such as swimming pool, ponds, fish tank, aquarium, bathtub, waterfall, ice bucket light, hookah/shisha lamp and many more places & occasions. Each submersible light is powered by three AAA Batteries and the 9 super bright LEDs are made of premium double-layered waterproof material and an O-ring for airtight sealing. Making it a perfect underwater decoration accessory and it doesn’t limit the way you can use it. It comes with 24 keys remote with an operational range of 3-5 meters to optimize its 13 dynamic colors & multiple modes allows you to create the perfect ambiance that you guests will appreciate.

LED Underwater RGB Lighting

This waterproof spotlight adds a dazzle of colour to your pool, aquarium and more. Qpets® Garden Fountain Aquarium Fish Tank Pool Pond 36LED Underwater Spot Light Submersible RGB Lighting EU Plug is made of IP68 material, ABS plastics, 36-LED lights and 4 powerful suction cups. It's waterproof and bright. This color changing spotlight can be installed in the garden and rockery. And with the 4 suckers, it also can be an ideal decorative accessory for aquariums, fish tanks, fountains, swimming pools or garden ponds, waterfalls, etc.

LED Lamp

Aquarium lighting is an important but often overlooked and sometimes confusing aspect when keeping an aquarium. This confusion is sorted out by AST Aquarium Happy Fins LED Lamp as bright lighting systems are the key to seeing all the activity that goes on in an aquarium and brings out the colors of your fish. Additionally, without adequate lighting, aquarium plants won’t grow and your fish won’t be at peak health. AST Aquarium Happy Fins LED Lamp has its 5 modes and uses 10W light. Its shell colour is black/white light colour or white/blue and white material is ABS plastic