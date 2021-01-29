LED desk lights you need to study and work in the dark

Rechargeable battery

Here is a LED light that will provide optimum flexibility and comfort while usage. It has a simple design with a ring head and slim long handle. The neck is flexible and has a 360 degree adjustable shape to provide optimum lighting. The bottom of this light has a pen holder which can also be used as a mobile phone holder. Gilary Touch Type LED Light has a super anti slip silicone pad and is light in weight which helps it to stand in an upright position. The LED lights used are powerful and also use energy efficiently. The light can be adjusted according to the brightness required.

Sturdy body

This desk lamp can be twisted and turned according to your wish and it will still provide the brightest light. It comes with three brightness levels for work, study and sleep according to your preference. The body is made of strong and durable ABS material that has a smooth textured feeling. The bendable neck allows you to throw light exactly where you want it. It is also extremely easy to use and can be switched on and off in a single touch. Gsmart Led Table Lamp has a very long runtime and can be recharged with a USB.

Good quality material

Here is another light and compact LED light that will definitely help you serve the purpose. It has a movable body with a sturdy clip at the base. It is made of good quality aluminium and iron with enough flexibility so it can bend in any direction. The base clip design can fit comfortably on your book or screen. It can run on USB power supply and doesn’t require any battery. Rrimin Bulfyss Flexible Reading Light is also light weight and small which makes it convenient to be carried anywhere.

Sensitive touch

This LED desk lamp is also very convenient to use and will make your task easier. It is made of good quality ABS material which is lightweight and durable. This is attached to a 360 degree free twisted tube that can bend in any direction for direct light. The base consists of a power button which switches on and off the lamp and it also helps you to increase or decrease the brightness by long pressing it. It has a long battery life that can run for up to 8 hours with a 45 minute backup charging. SaleOn Rechargeable Desk Lamp is energy efficient and also provides care to your eyes.