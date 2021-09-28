High quality

This women’s belt is made from high quality PU leather. It has a strong and elegant buckle which complements the leather belt strap. You can wear it with jeans and a loose top half tucked in the front. It can be trimmed with the instruction card and punch tool which go with the belt. The leather used in this belt is soft and smooth with no cracks, damages or fading. It comes with a 6 months warranty. BRUSSEL Girls/Ladies PU Leather Belt -Brown (upto 40 Size) is ideal for wedding, travel, party, a gift item, or even daily wear.

Elegant look

This belt is super stylish and elegant which is made from genuine leather with available punches. It is perfect for formal/casual occasions. Its colour makes it perfect for every piece of clothing and it can be an ideal gift for your loved ones on birthdays or anniversaries because it comes with a real fine quality pack. This belt has a domestic warranty of 6 months against manufacturing defects. Flyer Women's Leather belt for Women/Girls/Ladies (Formal/Casual) Buckle Genuine Leather (TAN1314) comes in different colours and sizes.

Comfortable fit

This women’s belt has a classic and simple design yet fashionable and matches all kinds of outfits. It has a wide elastic band with comfortable fitting. It is made from a durable elastic stretch belt and has a metal buckle. This belt can also help you look more elegant. It comes in 3 different colours. Futurekart Women's Leather Belt can be worn with your flared or pencil cut dresses which will add style and trend to your attire.

Fashion statement

This leather belt shows a perfect body and makes women more confident and gives a comfortable wearing experience. It is a fashionable high elastic band which shapes your waist well. It has a metal button fastening which is easy to wear and take off. This belt is made from faux leather and polyester. You can wear it with maxi-dresses or shirts or casual jeans. It is suitable for home, travel, dinner, photo, dating, work and any other occasion. It can also be a perfect gift for any occasion. Futurekart Women's Leather Belt comes in two colours.