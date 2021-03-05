Large water heaters for domestic use

Vertical water heater

The 15-litre water heater from the house of AO Smith has another variant – a 25 litre one. It runs on 2000 Watts and its inner tank is made of blue diamond and is glass-lined making it 2x resistant to corrosion. Its outer body is made of metal. The inner tank comes with a 7-year warranty and a 3 year extended warranty on the glass coating of the heating element, along with 2 years comprehensive warranty. The glass coating prevents scale formation, which in turn helps to extend its life for a long!

Free pan India installation

The V-Guard Victo comes along with free inlet and outlet pipes. The installation is a completely free process. It has a 4-star rating from BEE and is highly energy efficient. The product comes with a two years warranty, the heating element has a three years warranty and the inner tank comes with a five years warranty. It has a user-friendly temperature control knob and the purchase brings along certain free accessories, such as – accessories kit and a multi-functional valve. This is a trustworthy company and their customer services are supreme!

Ivory coloured

The Bajaj Shakti Plus is a storage type and runs on 2000 Watts. It has a 4 Star BEE rating and the installation is done by the brand free of cost. However, additional accessories, if any, will have to buy separately. The inner tank is made up of SS304 and the outer body is made up of CRCA. There is a 2 years warranty on the product and the box includes a warranty card as well as a user manual. It comes with protection against dry heating, overheating as well as overpressure.

Sturdy body

The Crompton Arno Neo is available in three other variants, except for 15 litres, which are – 6-litres, 10-litres and 25-litres. You could also opt to choose either the 5-star variant or the 4-star variant. It comes with a sturdy body and power indicator. It has an advanced 3 level safety as well as a powerful heating element. It runs on 2000 Watts and is quite sleek to look at, fitting in ideally with high-rise buildings. It has a nano polymer coated tank which ensures better heating efficiency, every time - so, you know this is built to last.