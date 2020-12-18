Large TV units to make your viewing experience pleasurable

Solid plywood

The Zikra solid plywood or hardwood and natural finishing Tv unit comes in the colour wenge brown. There’s also another standard model available, incase you’d like to avoid the plywood unit. This unit comes with 10 shelves with doors, 6 open shelves as well as 2 wide drawers. The multi-layer plywood is made of sunmica laminate. It is ideal for a 55-inch television. This sleek and stylish unit will not only give your living space a very vintage and smart look, but will also allow everyone in the room to get a clear view of the television.

Engineered wood

The Home Edge Vantre engineered wood Tv unit comes in the colour brown, and it has a contemporary style. The dimensions of this unit are – 37cm in length x 122cm in width x 181 cm in height. This television unit has a very modern and stylish look, and ensures that your living room gets a touch of elegance and sophistication added to it, when placed there. This unit can be self assembled and includes all the necessary accessories. It comes with a one year warranty and is really easy to clean – just wipe it down with a soft fabric.

Sheesham wood

The Augsburg Tv and bookshelf unit from Kingwood Furniture comes pre-assembled and its product dimensions read – 62-inches in length x 20-inches in depth x 35-inches in height. The dimensions of the bookshelf are – 34-inches in length x 15-inches in depth x 78-inches height. The whole unit weighs around 150 kgs. This TV and book unit comes with a one year manufacturer’s defect warranty. However, they do not take in cancellations or returns. The solid sheesham wood is both well seasoned and chemically treated, so you know you’re getting the absolute best.

High gloss

This Tv unit from the house of HomeTown Store is made of engineered wood and has a high gloss applewood colour. You can’t assemble it yourself which is why their team comes within 72 hours of the product’s delivery to help you with it. This unit comes with a one year warranty against all sorts of manufacturer’s defects. This Julian wood Tv unit looks extremely smart and sleek and will surely give your living space a different feel once you place the setup there. The best part is, the unit allows everyone to catch a glimpse of the Tv from any corner in the room!