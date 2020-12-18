Large frameless mirrors for bathrooms

Premium silver backing

This is a beautiful circular wall mirror that is frameless. It has premium silver backing that prevents it from corrosion in a humid environment making it suitable for bathroom usage. It comes securely mounted on two screws for stability. The mirror is of 24 inches by length and 24 inches by width with ¾ inch beveled edge. SEVEN HORSES Glass Wall Mirror overall has a very elegant and sophisticated look thus suitable to be installed over the basin is corporate offices washrooms.

Crystal clear

This wall mirror has a waterproof rexine protection that makes it almost water resistant thus perfect to be mounted on the bathroom wall. It is a distortion free mirror and can be mounted vertically or horizontally as you wish. Creative Arts n Frames Big Size Frame Less Beveled Plain Mirror has the dimensions of 61cm x 1.3cm x 91.4 cm and is in rectangular shape. It's highly reflective surface gives a very fine quality image.

Extra large mount

This mirror is Saint Gobian made being strong, sturdy and durable. It is a frameless rectangular shaped mirror with installation clamp provided at the back of the mirror. SDG Frameless Extra Large Mirror is 24 inches in length x 48 inches in width, beveled edge is 0.75mm and the edge thickness is 4mm. If you are looking for a rectangular wall mirror for the bathing room, this one's for you.

Flexible hanging option

This mirror is Saint Gobian made being strong, sturdy and durable. It is a frameless round shaped mirror with Installation clamp provided at the back of the mirror. Quality Glass Glass Frameless Round Mirror is 24 inches x 24 inches in dimension and the edge thickness is 5mm which is sufficient enough for the mirror to be used above the wash basin. It gives very sharp and clear reflection thus will aid you well while you are trimming or shaving your beard or applying makeup.