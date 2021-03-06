Large bean bags to plonk on at home

Very large bag

The VSK Bean Bag Mudda Cover comes in an XXXL size and its dimensions read – 35 x 35 x 15 inches. It comes without beans and is made of leatherette, making it extremely sturdy and durable, ensuring longevity, in spite of all sorts of rough use as well as wear and tear. Since it comes without beans, it is suggested that you buy a bag or two of beans, based on their size. It has a chain locking system, so you need not worry about the beans falling out or leaking.

Furry white

The Mollismoons Standard Bean Bag comes in an XXXL size and it comes without beans. It is made up of leather and has an upper rabbit fur covering, giving it a soft and uber comfy feel. It is extremely easy to clean and if required, you could also give it a machine wash. The bean bag is extremely attractive to look at and you can place it in two different styles – round and teardrop. It looks quite luxurious and also provides ample support when sitting.

Lounge bag

The Mollismoons Lounger Fur and Leather Bean Bag comes in the color brown and has a very luxurious and attractive appearance and it comes without the beans. It has a fur outer finish over the leather interior, making it not just sturdy, but also extremely comfortable when using it. This bean bag is sure to provide ample support when sitting or lounging on it. It makes use of the latest design techniques, which is why it looks sleek and will sit well with your room, thanks to its gorgeous color!

Large suede bag

The CADDYFULL Leather and Suede Large Bean Bag comes in a navy blue colour and comes without beans. However, when buying beans, remember to buy thermocol ones as they provide an extra cushioning effect and remember to buy around 1.5 kgs of it. The dimensions of this bean bag are – 59 x 59 x 87 cms. It is made of leatherette and upholstery. It doesn’t come with a warranty and doesn’t require assembling as such. All you’ll have to do is buy the beans and put it, and you’re good to go!