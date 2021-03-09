Laptop Briefcases for business travel

Laptop Briefcase

Lenovo Laptop Briefcase can help minimize the amount of dust or debris that your laptop comes into contact with, and may protect against minor knocks and bumps. The Lenovo T1050 is a slim and compact toploader with convenient front pockets for your essentials. For added value, this toploader also features a luggage strap and removable shoulder strap perfect for travel. It has a clean and slim design and is made durable and waterproof with the use of polyester. It has quick access pockets for accessory storage and a main compartment fits up to a 15.6” size laptop.

Genuine Leather Quality Briefcase

Hammonds Flycatcher helps people navigate the world easily and simply with the highest quality of briefcase and leather bags and others. This Briefcase is neatly designed and made with soft and firm genuine leather with velvet on the inside. It is stylish, moderate and sophisticated for everyday use. The Leather used here is Hand Selected by Experts and only 20% of the Hides make it through our Rigorous Selection Process hence over time, rather than wearing out, this leather develops a patina which is not only aesthetically appealing but also protective in nature hence we can vouch for the graceful ageing of your briefcase. Hammonds Flycatcher Genuine Leather Premium Quality Briefcase is contemporary, robust and durable. It’s compact and ideal to fit all your accessories with ease or to be kept in your travel bag. It is a perfect combination of size, style and space with numerous compartments for all your files, laptop, bills, receipts, etc.

Office Laptop Bags Briefcase

Tired of your old school laptop bag? MSPRO Laptop Briefcase is a multi-functional and constructed briefcase large enough to keep your laptop and all your tech needs. Practical meets stylish design can be used for men, women to business trip, daily work, travel, school, college and other more occasions. The main compartment features a laptop slot for up to 15.6 inch laptop and a tablet slot for up to 11. Designed to fit an organized lifestyle, this messenger bag is versatile and made for an active individual. It is made of durable water-resistant exterior fabric as well as protective soft padded interior. Laced with zippers for a long life span and for ultra-protection there’s a protective padding at the bottom of the individual laptop compartment and ultra-thick padded laptop compartment.

Victorinox Architecture Urban Laptop Briefcase

Whether you’re suiting up or going business casual, with Brunswick you’re always well dressed and well prepared for whatever your day at the office may bring. Its style never takes a day off. It is from the makers of the original Swiss Army Knife. The interior of this laptop brief includes a zippered pocket which has a room for 15.6” laptop or tablet. Also, two side pockets to arrange the small yet important essentials. The Victorinox Laptop bag is made from durable polyester material and features a u-shaped dual bale handle and a removable padded shoulder strap for versatility & comfort.