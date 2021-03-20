Lamps for Living Room

Floor Lamp



This absolutely stunning floor lamp has a unique tripod like structure and is fully adjustable in design. This lamp is built in such a way that it emits light to every corner of your room so you can see clearly wherever you are. Craftter Metal Floor Lamp gives a warm, cozy, romantic and comfortable vibe to the room and is a perfect fit wherever you are. It is ideal for family rooms, office. It can literally transform the look and feel of your house and is a very attractive piece to show off in your house or your office.

Wood Floor Lamp

This beautiful lamp is crafted carefully with premium quality European plywood and textured white lamp shade that can be washed very conveniently. WoodLab Wood Floor Lamp is designed in such a way that it is not only an aesthetic and decorative addition to your home but also helps organize your belongings as it comes with shelves as well near its stand. This allows you to conveniently use your lamp as a bookshelf or an organizer as well. You can display books, plants, decorative pieces or articles and journals and make your lamp look attractive overall.

Balance LED Lamp



Dratal Magnetic Balance LED Lamp is quite unique in its design and build. It comes with a magnetic sphere switch and is a perfect lamp not only for adults but also for your little ones. It is a unique decorative piece and can be displayed in your bedrooms, living rooms, office desks, etc. The lamp consists of two suspended spheres attached with magnets which gives an overall warm and cozy feeling to the room. This lamp comes with 7 color night light which emits a soft, warm and comfortable ambiance in the room. It can also be a very unique gift for your loved ones as well.

Vintage Look and Feel Torchiere Floor Lamp)



This phenomenal lamp comes with a year warranty and is a perfect fit for your home if you are going for a vintage and traditional look. It is a metal lamp with a bronze oil rubbed finish and frosted glass lamp shades. It comes with an LED bulb which helps you save power and doesn not heat up easily. Ravenna Home Dark Bronze Torchiere Floor Lamp can be easily assembled with absolutely no hassle. This lamp not only serves as a floor lamp but also a reading light which makes it ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, offices and cafes. It has a great and durable quality and is truly a great purchase option.