Knife sets that are great for your kitchen

Best for daily use

If you've been looking for the most suitable and practical knives for your kitchen, it doesn't get any better than this pair by IKEA. Get ready to chop, slice and dice with these fantastic knives. The epitome of durability and stability, we loved the amount of control and precision we got thanks to the sharp stainless steel blades. The rubber and propylene material handle makes it comfortable to grip and use for all kinds of cutting needs. If you're looking for a great set of essential knives that will last you for a long time, get these now.

Best for quick chopping and cutting

Those who love cooking will always appreciate a great set of knives. Having the right blades to cut, dice, slice, and chop whenever you need it can be the ultimate luxury for anyone who cooks. So, to make sure that you have the right knife on hand, this four-piece set comes with a 6" inch Utility Knife, a 6" inch vegetable knife, an 8" inch chef knife and a 10" inch sharpener. We found the angularly positioned sharp stainless steel blade swiftly cut through vegetable and fruit in an instant, while the comfortable plastic handles make them grippy and easy to use.

Best for uncompromising quality and performance

For those who are at the top of their knife skills game, this set of premium quality knives are a godsend. The blades are made from high-quality stainless steel and have micro-serrations that allow you to cut through all kinds of food effortlessly without losing their sharpness. The soft grip handles are ergonomically designed and comfortable enough to work with for long periods. This set includes a 7cm paring knife, a 9 cm all-purpose knife, and a 15 cm cooks knife and even comes with a 15-year guarantee making it a great gifting idea as well.

Best splurge-worthy set

What can you do when you've tried a whole bunch of knives and always end up feeling let down and disappointed? You stop right here and check out this set. Complete with three paring knives, one carving knife and a bread knife this Victorinox Kitchen knife is the perfect tool for home chefs everywhere. Form meets function easily with these much sought after knives that let you eat all kinds of food with ease. The unique edge on the knife further gives you perfect slices that don't crumble or break easily. Whether you are dicing a lamb or slicing through a steak, pick these knives for a beautiful cut every time.