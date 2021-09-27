Comfortable fit

This is a regular fit knee long dress in coral colour. This dress is ideal for women as it has flare and has a comfortable fit. It is made which is perfect for any casual occasion. This dress is solid and will take your personal style to new heights. It is easy to wear and you can pair it with heels and a trendy clutch. This dress has a belt. RUDRA Women's fit and flare Knee Length Dress (Coral, Large) can only be hand washed.

Solid pattern

This knee-long dress comes in a solid pattern. It has a button on front and on the side. This dress is A-line and has half sleeves. It comes in wine colour and has a regular fit. It is made from 100% polyester. This dress comes in different sizes ranging from XS to XXL. This dress is perfect for casual wear and for an everyday look. Miss Olive Women's Skater Knee-Long Dress can only be hand washed.

Stylish look

This dress has a thick, skin-touch and non-see through stretchy texture that is made from a combination of Polyester and Spandex. It is a high-low A-line stress which is fit and flare. It is perfect for a party or wedding event. It is also suitable for clubbing, dates or even prom or occasions as an elegant dress. It has an invisible zip back side with a fabric belt attached. Queen Ellie Women's Western High Low Knee Long One Piece Dress can be dry-cleaned and comes in different yet vibrant colours.

Synthetic material

This is a regular fit dress which has an A-line design. It is made from synthetic material and has half-sleeves. It comes in blue colour which is perfect for all kinds of casual occasions. This dress comes in different sizes ranging from XS to XL. RARE Women's Synthetic a-line Knee-Long Dress needs hand wash only.