Attractive prints

This dress has an Indian traditional charm for a Sunday breezy morning. It can also be perfect for a beach vacation. It is made from cambric cotton and comes in black colour. This knee-length dress has attractive prints which gives a classy look. It is half sleeved and has a boat neck. You can style this dress in many ways by pairing it with some trendy accessories or shoes to give a chic look. You can also style it with a cap for a sporty look. Royal Export Women's A-Line Knee-Long Dress comes in sizes that range from Large to Extra-large and can only be dry cleaned.

Breezy Casualwear

This knee-length dress has a relaxed fit. It is a playful pleated dress with ruffles on the hem. It has an off-shoulder neck with noodle straps and ruffled cape. It can be styled both as a breezy casual outfit and a playful party outfit. This dress has floral prints and fits all body types easily. You can first dry clean the dress and then it can be hand washed after the first clean. Oomph! Women's Crepe Pleated Knee-Long Dress - Candlelight Orange - md139 comes in different sizes that range from XS to 3 XL and comes in vibrant colours.

Comfort fit

This dress is a River X Manish Arora brand. This knee-length dress is a casual wear with embroidery patches. It is an A-line dress with Jet Black colour. This dress is made from a combination of Cotton and Polyester. You can pair this dress with black sneakers and chunky gold earrings. River Women's Cotton A-Line Knee-Length Dress comes in two colours and sizes that range from Small to Extra-large.

For extroverts

This dress is made from 100% Polyester. It is an A-line knee-length midi with three quarter sleeves and a round neck. It comes in two different and solid colours. Harpa Women's A-Line Knee-Long Dress comes in different sizes that range from Small to Extra-Large. This dress can be hand washed in cold water and it dries for a long lasting colour.